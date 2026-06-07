Woman (20s) killed in Co Cork crash

A woman in her 20s died on the N73 Mallow to Dublin Road at Kildorrery, Co Cork on Sunday morning.

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a car crash in Co Cork.

The incident occurred on the N73 Mallow to Dublin Road at Kildorrery at about 7.25am on Sunday.

The driver was on her own in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the local mortuary where a postmortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner was notified.

Gardaí said the N73 was closed on Sunday between Kildorrery Village and the R522 for a technical examination. Local diversions were put in place.

An appeal was issued for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage of the area between 7am and 7.30am to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.