Woman (64) now afraid to enter Dublin city centre after alleged mugging, court hears

Two alleged muggers have been remanded in custody, accused of a daylight robbery that left a vulnerable woman with a dislocated shoulder on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

Mother of one Ceiligh McCormack (29), with an address at Railway Street, Dublin 1, and 28-year-old John Byrne, of Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6, appeared before Judge Michelle Finan on Saturday.

They were charged in connection with an incident on Lower O’Connell Street just before 9.00am on Friday. Garda Jane O’Connor and Eimear Henry told Dublin District Court both made no reply when charged. They have yet to indicate a plea.

Objecting to bail, the two officers outlined the seriousness of the case and told the judge that witnesses flagged them down, at which point they found the victim lying on the ground “in severe pain”.

It is alleged that the co-defendants grabbed the woman’s bag from her shoulder, knocking her to the ground. The complainant, a 64-year-old woman, suffered a dislocated shoulder. Gardaí told the court they are awaiting medical updates to see if she sustained further injuries.

O’Connor highlighted that the injured woman was vulnerable and walked with the aid of a stick, while her colleague described the alleged victim as being in distress when they arrived on the scene.

The court heard that the woman was too unwell to attend the hearing and is now afraid to enter the city centre.

It was claimed that her mobile phone, house keys, €25 and other miscellaneous items were taken during the robbery.

Gardaí stated that CCTV footage captured the defendants “rummaging” through the bag before discarding it in the Liffey nearby, and the pair were arrested at Exchequer Street in the city centre.

Neither defendant had legal representation at the hearing. That was due to ongoing industrial action, which has led solicitors to withdraw their services in response to reforms to legal aid payments.

The co-defendants sought to be released, with McCormack pleading that she did not know how to apply for bail and said she had mental health difficulties.

The judge stressed they had the presumption of innocence. However, she also said there were serious bail objections and remanded the pair in custody to appear again next week for a ruling.