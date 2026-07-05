US

At least eight shot, including four children, in New York – reports

Woman (21) ‘in critical condition’

New York Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in Coney Island, according to ABC News. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/The New York Times
New York Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in Coney Island, according to ABC News. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/The New York Times
Sun Jul 05 2026 - 13:541 MIN READ

At least eight people, including four children, ‌were shot and injured late on the US Independence Day ​holiday in New York City’s Coney Island neighbourhood, ABC News said on Sunday, citing the New York ​City Police Department.

Officers from the NYPD responded to reports ⁠of a shooting at about 10.37pm (3.37am on Sunday, Irish time) ​on the Brooklyn neighbourhood’s West 31st Street, the NYPD said in ⁠a statement to ​ABC News.

The injured included ​two men, two women and four children – aged ‌14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

It ⁠quoted the NYPD ⁠as ​saying all the victims had been transported to hospitals. Seven were in stable condition, it said, while a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.

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Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene ‌but have not ⁠made any arrests, according to ABC.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters request for comment.

Saturday marked the 250th anniversary ​of the independence of the United ​States. – Reuters

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