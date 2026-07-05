Offaly driver Alex Dunne narrowly misses F2 podium at British Grand Prix

Alexander Dunne of Ireland and Rodin Motorsport (15) leads Rafael Villagómez of Mexico on track during the round seven of the Formula 2 Championship at Silverstone. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Alex Dunne narrowly missed out on another Formula 2 podium after finishing fourth in the feature race at Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A hectic final few circuits saw the 20-year-old Offaly driver overtaken for third place down the Wellington straight by Rafael Villagómez from Mexico, with just over two of the 29 laps remaining, after Dunne had earlier slipped out of second place off the grid.

Silverstone was the seventh stop of the 14 rounds in F2, and Nikola Tsolov became the first F2 driver to complete three successive feature race wins. With that the Bulgarian of Campos Racing leads the overall championship standings on 141 points, with Gabriele Minì from Italy holding on to second on 124 points.

Rafael Câmara from Brazil remains in third overall on 94 points, just two points ahead of Dunne in fourth, with Mexico’s Noel León rounding out the top five on 69 points.

Câmara started in pole position ahead of Dunne, but a poor start by both drivers allowed Kush Maini to take the lead, with Tsolov promptly moving from fifth into second. It wasn’t until lap 20 before Tsolov got himself in front, the fast-finishing Villagómez of Van Amersfoort Racing taking his first podium of the season when coming through for second.

In the end Maini had to settle for third. Câmara earned an extra two points for starting in pole position, which means both Câmara and Dunne, in his second season in F2 with Rodin Motorsport, finished the race with 12 points.

Dunne had also missed out on the podium in the last round at the Austrian Grand Prix, after previously enjoying three successive runner-up positions in the feature races in Montreal, Monaco and then Barcelona. He remains well in the hunt for a podium position in the championship standings.

In the team standings, Campos Racing lead the way on 210 points, ahead of MP Motorsport who have 152 points. Dunne’s Rodin Motorsport are third on 140, with Invicta Racing 20 points behind in fourth.

There is another short break before round eight takes place at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps from July 17th-19th.