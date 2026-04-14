Crime & Law

Man arrested in connection with fatal assault at home in Co Waterford

Victim, who was in his 70s, pronounced dead at scene in Cappagh, Dungarvan

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A man is being held at a Garda station in the Eastern Region in connection with the fatal assault. Photograph: iStock
Tue Apr 14 2026 - 08:501 MIN READ

Gardaí in Co Waterford have made an arrest in connection with a fatal assault on a man in his 70s on Monday.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to alerts about an incident at a residential property in Cappagh, Dungarvan, shortly after 6pm.

A man in his 70s was found seriously injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s at the scene. He is being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the eastern region.

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The local coroner and State Pathologist’s office have been notified and the site of the incident has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Dungarvan Garda station and a senior officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry.

Investigations are continuing, the Garda said in a statement.

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