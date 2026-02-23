Two men and a woman killed in Co Tyrone road crash named

Conor Quinn (31), Laura Hoy-Henry (23) and John Guy (48) died following a three-car collision near Moy, Co Tyrone

Two men and a woman killed in a road crash in Co Tyrone have been named.

Conor Quinn (31) from Coalisland, Co Tyrone; John Guy (48), who was originally from Dublin but living in Keady, Co Armagh; and Laura Hoy-Henry (23), from Cookstown, died following the collision close to Moy.

Four other people were injured in the incident, which involved three cars – a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi – at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said police are working with the families of those killed.

He told reporters on Sunday the three had died “despite the best efforts of emergency services”.

He also appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who had dashcam footage or any other information to contact police.

Local political representatives have expressed shock and sadness at the triple tragedy.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said the community is shocked after a “terrible incident”.

“My immediate thoughts are with their family and friends as they begin to process this terrible incident,” he said.

“The community are deeply shocked today and I know that we will all do everything that we can to support these families in what will be difficult days to come.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.”

UUP MLA Diana Armstrong described a “very dark day”, and said she sent her deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died.

“The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today,” she said.

“My thanks go to the PSNI and emergency services who attended the scene and transferred those affected for medical treatment.”