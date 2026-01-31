Man (50s) dies after assault in Dublin

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry after a man was found dead at the scene of an assault in Dublin 3 on Saturday. Photograph: iStock

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene of an assault in the early hours of Saturday morning in north Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the fatal assault that took place at Foster Terrace, Dublin 3.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to reports of an assault shortly before 1.30am at the location in Ballybough, near Croke Park.

A man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were still at the scene on Saturday morning.

Two women in their 60s were removed to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene and a nearby domestic residence were preserved for forensic examination, gardaí said. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem will follow in due course.

No arrests have been made. However, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not seeking any other people in connection with the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can provide information on its circumstances to come forward.