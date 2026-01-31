Crime & Law

Man (50s) dies after assault in Dublin

Two women in their 60s removed to hospital for treatment after man pronounced dead at scene

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry after a man was found dead at the scene of an assault in Dublin 3 on Saturday. Photograph: iStock
Sat Jan 31 2026 - 10:581 MIN READ

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene of an assault in the early hours of Saturday morning in north Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the fatal assault that took place at Foster Terrace, Dublin 3.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to reports of an assault shortly before 1.30am at the location in Ballybough, near Croke Park.

A man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were still at the scene on Saturday morning.

READ MORE

Caelan Doris: ‘Therapy opened a can of worms for me. I didn’t know what I was going to find’

Some Catholic teaching is ‘rancid’ and needs updating, says Mary McAleese

Anton Savage: ‘I was Tubridy’s stand-in. My father got appointed chairman of RTÉ, and that ended’

A princess, her son and a royal scandal: Norway’s trial of the century begins next week

Two women in their 60s were removed to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene and a nearby domestic residence were preserved for forensic examination, gardaí said. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem will follow in due course.

No arrests have been made. However, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not seeking any other people in connection with the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can provide information on its circumstances to come forward.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter