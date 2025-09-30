Fresh appeal made 35 years after bookmaker Dessie Fox was shot dead

Gardaí investigating the murder and robbery of bookmaker Dessie Fox 35 years ago have made a renewed appeal for information.

Mr Fox (47), was a well-known racecourse bookmaker from Dungannon, Co Tyrone. He was driving from his home to a race meeting in the Curragh, Co Kildare, on September 30th, 1990 when he was ambushed by an armed group and left to die.

Gardaí arrested and questioned 17 people in the aftermath of the murder. Another two suspects were arrested in May 2018, however to date no one has been charged with Mr Fox’s death.

On the 35th anniversary of the murder, gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“Gardaí believe that individuals may still hold vital information that could assist in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice,” they said.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has information – no matter how small – to come forward.”

In particular, detectives want to hear from anyone who may have information on the planning of the robbery.

Picture of Dessie Fox’s car at the scene of the murder in Prosperous, Co Kildare, from the front page of the Irish Times on October 1st, 1990. Photograph: Eamon Farrell

All information “will be treated in the strictest confidence,” the garda said in a statement.

The bookmaker was driving a white Mercedes 250D, with the registration MJI 7005. Shortly before the murder, he stopped at Connolly’s newsagents in Prosperous village to buy a paper before driving towards Healy’s Bridge.

At this point a red car, believed to be a Toyota Carina with the false registration 90G2506, was seen following close behind.

The occupants of the Carina shot at Mr Fox’s car with a shotgun, deflating the front left tyre. Mr Fox tried to reverse and escape but his car veered off the road.

The assailants approached the Mercedes and fired a single handgun round through the open passenger door. The bullet passed through Mr Fox’s two legs and he died at the scene.

A black leather briefcase containing cash, a canvas money bag and billheads bearing Mr Fox’s name was taken. The suitcase also contained a Motorola car phone and car keys.

The Toyota was found abandoned in a field at Powerstown, Blanchardstown, the next day.

It had been stolen from Ashfield Avenue, Ranelagh, four days earlier. Gardaí believe a grey Mitsubishi Galant, a 1987 or 1988 model with partial registration 11 or 14, was travelling in convoy with the Toyota at O’Grady’s filling station in Painstown, Co Kildare.

“A man wearing a Puma cap was observed moving from the Carina to the rear seat of the Galant,” the Garda said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on (045) 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.