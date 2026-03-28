Heimir Hallgrímsson hoping Séamus Coleman will stick with Ireland for Euro 2028 campaign

Séamus Coleman’s future with the Republic of Ireland remains uncertain, but manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is keen for the veteran to extend his international career into the Euro 2028 campaign.

There is a possibility that Tuesday night’s friendly against North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium could be Coleman’s 79th and final appearance for the national side following last Thursday’s World Cup playoff semi-final defeat to the Czech Republic.

“That would need to be his decision,” said Hallgrímsson. “With how he played and how he acts within the squad, it would certainly benefit us if he continues, but it is up to him.”

Coleman was not called upon for Ireland’s opening qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia last September due to a lack of game-time at Everton, but Hallgrímsson later acknowledged that decision was a mistake given the influence the Donegal man has exerted since being recalled.

Hallgrímsson said the pair are yet to discuss Coleman’s future, but added: “That would be his move first. At the moment he is performing at that level and we benefit from having him. I would not push that conversation.”

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Asked whether the 37-year-old could remain involved through to the Euros – with Ireland well placed to qualify as co-hosts – Hallgrímsson indicated he feels Coleman is up to the task.

“Nobody was as energised as him in this camp,” said the Icelander. “Just because of a number, it shouldn’t be a reason why he should stop, if you’re implying he should stop.

“Normally I do not think age is relevant in the national team. Obviously it is good to have players coming in and it’s now where we start to think about the future. It’s important to bring through younger players, but the future will arrive whether we are ready or not.”

Following Thursday’s game, Hallgrímsson compared the defeat to a “car crash”, stressing the need for the team to quickly get back behind the wheel before doubt sets in.

That may particularly apply to Finn Azaz and Alan Browne following their misses during the penalty shoot-out, but also for Ryan Manning, whose first-half penalty concession offered the Czechs a way back into the game when Ireland had just gone 2-0 up.

“It is tough when you’re playing on behalf of your nation to miss or give (away) a penalty,” said Hallgrimsson. “But it is owning that moment, not closing it in. It is just for them as people, it’s tough and you can never put yourself in those shoes.

Ireland players react after losing Thursday's World Cup playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic on penalties. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We’re all different individuals, so how we cope with it is different. I mentioned a car crash; the best thing for them, those who took the penalty, is to ask to take the next penalty in their clubs and just get it over with and move on. It is the same for all of us.

“I am not going to talk about how we are going to play on Tuesday, but I think both of them (Azaz and Browne) deserve to play at least. They had a good performance and we cannot control what their goalkeeper does. Obviously, it will be good for them to play.”

The squad were given Friday off after returning to Dublin before resuming training on Saturday. Hallgrímsson has yet to finalise his matchday selection after the exertions of extra-time in Prague.

“We will see how the players are,” he said. “It was 120 minutes. Séamus played 100 minutes, Chieo (Chiedozie Ogbene) played 100 minutes, Robbie Brady played 60 minutes and he has only played about 30 minutes this season. That shows the character of these players, they will give everything for the green shirt.

“Psychologically, we did well, but we can improve. We have a chance to play again. I know it’s not going to be the same (as a playoff final), but for us to grow, it is brilliant to have a game, and just to have the supporters and the people here.

“I know they expected a World Cup playoff game, but hopefully they will show their appreciation and support and come and support us.”