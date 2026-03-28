Belfast man charged with assault of cabin crew member prior to Dublin-Amsterdam flight

Giving evidence, Garda Ahmed Bilal said the incident involving Christopher Tinsley happened as the aircraft was taxiing. File photograph: Getty Images

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Amsterdam was forced to abort take-off after a Belfast man assaulted a cabin crew member, it has been alleged.

Christopher Tinsley (34), with an address at the Shankill Road, Belfast, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Dressed in a top featuring a logo for the hardcore techno act Angerfist, he is charged with assault causing harm to a male attendant on Friday’s scheduled 6.25pm flight.

He is accused of onboard disruption in two other charges under the Air Navigation and Transport (Amendment) Act, 1998.

These charges alleged he was intoxicated to such an extent as to give rise to a reasonable apprehension that he was likely to endanger the safety of himself or the safety of others on the aircraft, and that he engaged in behaviour of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature.

Garda Ahmed Bilal stated the incident occurred as the aircraft was taxiing and “about to take off”.

He alleged that Tinsley became disruptive, leading the pilot to turn the plane back from the runway.

Take-off was delayed by about two hours.

Bilal opposed bail, citing flight risk, as the accused lives outside the jurisdiction. The Ballymun-based officer told the court that the victim suffered a “visible injury” to his face and has provided a formal witness statement.

Defending barrister Kevin McCrave pleaded for bail, stating that his client is a self-employed painter, is presumed innocent and would abide by any mandated conditions to address the court’s concerns.

Tinsley did not address the court and spoke only to confirm instructions to counsel

Judge Hughes acceded to the application but set strict conditions. Tinsley must lodge €500 of a €1,000 bond and provide an independent surety of €1,000, with half to be lodged in cash.

Under the terms of his release, the accused must surrender his passport, stay away from Dublin Airport and sign on once a week at Dundalk Garda station.

Tinsley, who has not yet entered a plea, was remanded in custody with consent to bail. He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday while gardaí seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Legal aid was granted.