Second-half charge sends Ulster past 14-man Zebre

URC: Zebre 12 Ulster 28

This was far more of an arm-wrestle than Ulster would have anticipated and a less than polished performance from the visitors meant it took considerable time for them to bank the five points to move up to third in the URC table.

Even more galling was that Zebre put up more than a stubborn resistance, especially after winger Simone Gesi saw a straight red card on 28 minutes after his fingers made contact with Stuart McCloskey’s eye socket from which point the hosts upped their game.

McCloskey and Nick Timoney put in big shifts to see Ulster eventually make the numerical advantage count with the bench also making a significant impact, particularly Juarno Augustus, Nathan Doak and Angus Bell.

After Tom McAllister’s first-half try, Rob Herring, Zac Ward and Werner Kok added their contributions after the break to secure maximum points for Ulster.

But it wasn’t a straightforward effort. Zebre took full advantage of early Ulster indiscipline when Tommaso Di Bartolomeo got over from an impressive driving maul, Martin Roger Farias converting.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey in action against Zebre. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Richie Murphy’s side had to respond and did so on 19 minutes when prop McAllister surged over off a penalty to the corner with James Humphreys adding the extras.

What appeared to be the game-turning moment came just before the half-hour mark when Gesi’s fingers strayed upwards to McCloskey’s face, into his eye area.

After consulting with the TMO, Welsh referee Craig Evans showed the Zebre winger a straight red card. But reduced to 14 it was the hosts who played with greater energy and enthusiasm for the remainder of the half.

James Hume seemed fortunate to only concede a penalty after what appeared to be a no-arms smash on the hard-running Marco Zanon, and Ulster got another break in holding up a driving maul on their line. However, their sloppiness failed to lift the siege and the closing minutes of the half favoured the Italians.

A penalty against Ulster’s struggling scrum came as the clock approached red, though Zebre failed to take advantage when Farias’s shot at goal went horribly wide allowing the northern province to make it to the interval level, 7-7.

The second half began with a much-needed Ulster score, Rob Herring breaking away to force over before Humphreys added a great conversion from the right touchline.

Rob Herring scores Ulster's second try. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Far from functioning at their best, Ulster still managed to claim the next score. Replacement Juarno Augustus burst clear from a Scott Wilson pass to put Zac Ward into space, the winger sealing Ulster’s third try. Doak added conversion having recent arrived off the bench in place of Humphreys.

The bonus point arrived in the 68th minute when Kok made it over in the left corner via a Doak assist, the latter again supplying an excellent conversion from the touchline.

Zebre refused to lie down though, as replacement Jacopo Trula scored the game’s fifth try after some great handling.

A late yellow for Scott Wilson had no impact on the game, Ulster holding on to their 16-point lead to the finish.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 11 mins: Di Bartolomeo try, Farias con 7-0; 20: McAllister try, Humphreys con 7-7; Half-time 7-7; 44: Herring try, Humphreys con 7-14; 52: Ward try, Doak con 7-21; 68: Kok try, Doak con 7-28; 75: Trulla try 12-28

ZEBRE: L Pani; M Belloni, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, S Gesi; G de Re, A Fusco; M Hasa, T di Bartolomeo, E Pieretto; M Canali, L Jrumov; A Ortombina, B Stavile, D Odiase. Replacements: J Pitinari for Pieretto (21 mins), I Neculai for Hasa, G Ferrari for Ortombina (both 61), G Quattrini for Bartolomeo, G Licata for Canali (both 65), T Dominguez for Fusco, L Morisi for Zanon (both 67), J Trulla for de Re (70).

Red card: Gesi (29 mins).

ULSTER: E McIlroy; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Humphreys, C McKee; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, R McAllister; I Henderson, J Hopes; D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward. Replacements: A Bell for O’Sullivan (41 mins), N Doak for Humphreys (46), S Wilson for McAllister, J Augustus for B Ward (both 50), B Moxham for Z Ward (56), M Dalton for Henderson (61), B Carson for Hume (65), J McCormick for Herring (69).

Yellow card: S Wilson (80+5 mins).

Referee: C Evans (WAL)