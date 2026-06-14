Beyond The Pale 2026 in pictures: from revellers to alpacas and rope darts

Now in its fifth year, the Beyond The Pale festival took place this year from Friday to Sunday with more than 12,000 music fans attending.

Acting as the cool younger brother to some of the blockbuster festivals in the Irish music calendar such as Electric Picnic and Altogether Now, it attracted fans to Wicklow’s Glendalough estate to enjoy a mix of DJ sets, dance workshops, food talks and live music.

Headliners included Mike D of Beastie Boys, whose highly anticipated set was to be delivered in advance of his debut solo album release later this year.

For indie music fans, the bill featured Father John Misty and Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, while rap aficionados enjoyed high-octane sets dealt by Kojaque and Princess Nokia.

Disco was celebrated by Sister Sledge, and night owls enjoyed the trad rave at the Puc Fada and Club Cu-Cú in the forest.

That said, the main headliner of the 2026 Beyond The Pale was not on any of the stages – it was the weather. Escaping an all too familiar downfall, Glendalough was gloriously sunny from Friday through to Sunday without a single shower: that’s almost unheard of at Irish music festival.

People enjoying a performance by Prymary Colours on the last day of the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

People during a performance by Prymary Colours at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Diarmuid O'Briain swinging Eabha Ní Bhriain from Rathdrum at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival 2026 in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

People relaxing near the main stage at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival. Photograph: Alan Betson

Moon Dart at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Michael Fitzgerald and Ciara O'Riordan from Dublin at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Strix Nebulosa teaching a rope dart workshop at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Abbey Meyler from Dublin with alpacas at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Hi Pony show at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Josie Moran, Lisa Moran and Joanne Daly from Mullingar at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sansao Maia with his son Kai from Swords, Co Dublin, via Brazil, at the 2026 Beyond the Pale in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Daire Canavan, Ciaran Fitzgerald and Tom Higgins from Galway at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Entertainment at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Abbi Holden and AJ McDade from Wexford at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Anna Rose, Roisin and Mary Griffin from Carlow at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

James O’Reilly from Navan at the 2026 Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson