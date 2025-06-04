Carlow shooting: Taoiseach criticises spreading of ‘blatant misinformation and lies’ online

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says misinformation can result in a lot of 'public disquiet' and needs to be addressed. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has criticised “blatant misinformation, untruths and lies” surrounding a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Co Carlow.

It comes after a man died in the incident at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow town on Sunday.

Gardaí said the man, named locally as Evan Fitzgerald, aged in his 20s, from Kiltegan in Co Wicklow, had earlier walked through the retail premises firing a shotgun in the air.

A spokeswoman said he then shot himself, after being challenged by armed gardaí.

Gardaí said no one else was injured by any of the shots fired, but a young girl sustained a minor leg injury when she fell while running from the centre.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Cabinet on Wednesday, Mr Martin said he had seen incorrect information about the incident online as he defended moves to regulate internet misinformation by saying he believes some people overstate the “dangers to freedom of speech” posed by such measures.

Mr Martin said he had seen social media posts that seven people had been killed in the incident, and that “people had been shot who had not been shot”.

He said misinformation can result in a lot of “public disquiet” and needs to be addressed.

“There is a family in mourning right now. The level of misinformation on Sunday was quite shocking, and we can’t just ignore that and say: ‘Well, we don’t have to do anything about that.’”

Asked about whether regulations on misinformation could have an impact on a person’s right to free speech, Mr Martin said: “It’s absolutely important that Government focuses on this issue.

“Obviously, in any analysis and evaluation of policy, account will be taken in respect of protecting freedom of speech – but it’s not freedom of speech, really, when it’s just a blatant lie and untruth which can create a lot of public disquiet, as we’ve seen.

“So these issues do need to be addressed, there are challenging issues. There are very strong protections in our Constitution and in our laws on freedom of speech.

“So I wouldn’t overstate the impact on clamping down on blatant lies online as a sort of incursion or an undermining of freedom of speech.

“We believe in freedom of speech in this country, we will always support it and protect it.”

Pressed on the matter, Mr Martin added: “I believe some people are overstating the dangers to freedom of speech in efforts to address disinformation and untruths.

“I think we have to do that too. The same focus doesn’t seem to apply to [the] untrue part of this or the misinformation part of this – there needs to be focus on that too.” -PA