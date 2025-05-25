Human remains found on Kerry farm are those of Michael Gaine, gardaí confirm

Michael Gaine (56) was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday, March 20th. Photograph: Garda/PA

Gardaí have confirmed that human remains discovered on a Co Kerry farm last week are those of Michael Gaine.

Partial human remains were discovered by a family member and an agricultural contractor who were spreading slurry across Mr Gaine’s farm just outside Kenmare on May 16th.

The pair discovered that the blocked slurry tank they were using was obstructed by human remains, some of which had passed out of the tank when slurry was being spread.

The remains have since been formally identified as belonging to Mr Gaine.

“Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” a Garda spokesman said on Sunday.

Gardaí designated the slurry tank and the two well-kept fields where the slurry was spread, close to the farmstead, as a crime scene following the discovery of the remains.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Gaine subsequently recovered a chainsaw from the farmyard which was sent for forensic analysis.

Mr Gaine (56) was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday, March 20th and was reported missing the following day. His bronze Toyota Rav4 was discovered in his farmyard – off the N71 at Carrig East – with his wallet and phone inside.

Gardaí had previously searched the slurry tank, draining the main chamber and then filtering slurry from a smaller chamber into the main tank, but they found no sign of Mr Gaine’s body.

A man in his 50s, who was known to Mr Gaine, was arrested in connection with the investigation after the human remains were discovered. He was subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in the investigation.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána,” the spokesman said.