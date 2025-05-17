Michael Gaine: Gardaí confirm body parts found in search for missing Kerry farmer

State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis (left) at the scene in Carrig East, Kenmare, after a crime scene was declared by police investigating the disappearance of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

Partial human remains have been discovered on the farm of missing Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, An Garda Síochána confirmed on Saturday evening.

State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis and Forensic Anthropologist Laureen Buckley, assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, have carried out preliminary examinations at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

A crime scene was declared after the discovery of the remains on Friday evening.

The suspected body parts will be subject to DNA analysis to determine if they are those of Mr Gaine. Searches are ongoing to recover any further human remains, said the Garda in a statement.

Gardaí were alerted to the find by a family member and two neighbours after they began spreading slurry that they had drained from a tank on Mr Gaine’s farm outside Kenmare.

The discovery was made by the family member and neighbours at around 6pm on Friday. Gardaí immediately designated the slurry tank and the two well-kept fields where the slurry was spread, close to the farmstead, as a crime scene.

Missing Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

The State Pathologist arrived at the scene at Carrig East near Kenmare, along with officers from the Garda Technical Bureau and detectives, late on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 pm Dr Collis and accompanying gardaí made their way to the large slatted cattle shed on the property.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a large slurry agitator - a large metal mixer which is used to break up solids in slurry tanks so they can be spread - along with the pump and gutter unit into the slatted unit appeared to be the focus of examination by the pathologist and gardaí. Slurry spreaders were also being examined.

A line of uniformed gardaí were also methodically searching one of the fields which had been declared a crime scene using metal pickers. A number of yellow evidence markers had been placed at various locations in the fields.

A large media presence, and several friends of missing man, were at the scene at the remote mountain farm outside Kenmare.

Locals who spoke to the media said they are saddened but will be relieved for Mr Gaine’s friends and family if his remains are found.

Mr Gaine’s 1,000-acre farm straddles the Ring of Kerry Road and it is understood the sealed off area is located near Mr Gaine’s farmyard, which is six kilometres northwest of Kenmare town.

Mr Gaine (56) was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday, March 20th and was reported missing the following day. His bronze Toyota Rav4 was discovered in his farmyard – off the N71 at Carrig East – with his wallet and phone inside.

His disappearance was so sudden and out of character that gardaí suspected foul play from the outset.

Mr Gaine visited a Centra shop in Kenmare on the morning of his disappearance and it is assumed, though unproven, that he drove his car from Kenmare to his farm yard.

Michael Gaine's wife Janice (left) and his sister Noreen O'Regan made a public appeal for help with the farmer's disappearance at the end of April. It was subsequently upgraded to a homicide investigation by the Garda.

Extensive searches were carried out on surrounding lands by members of the Defence Forces and Kerry Mountain Rescue, as well as volunteers, but no trace of Mr Gaine was found.

Gardaí had previously searched the slurry tank, draining the main chamber and then filtering slurry from a smaller chamber into the main tank but they found no sign of Mr Gaine’s body.

They are now working on the theory that if the remains found on the field turn out to be those of Mr Gaine, he may have been dismembered before being disposed of in the slurry tank.

A member of Garda Technical Unit at the scene at missing Kerry farmer Michael Gaine's farm in Carrig East, Kenmare. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

On April 29th, almost six weeks after Mr Gaine vanished, the case was upgraded to a homicide inquiry. Gardaí said that “based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team” a decision had been made to reclassify the missing person inquiry.

Investigators believed that he had been killed, and his killer had disposed of his remains either by burying them on the mountain farm or disposing of them in a lake or some other body of water.

To help them rule out the possibility that Mr Gaine’s body remained on the surface, gardaí recruited the assistance of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to track the movements of birds of prey.

They asked the NPWS to monitor the birds to see if they were congregating in any one area and they tracked the birds to a hillside location only to discover that they drawn to a dead animal.

Gardai also requested the NPWS to put up night drones to monitor the movements of foxes, in case they too were being drawn to any remains that were above ground on the hillside farm.

At the time they reclassified their investigation from a missing person’s inquiry to a full murder investigation, the team based in Killarney Garda Station had made over 320 formal enquiries, taken almost 130 witness statements and viewed over 2,200 hours of CCTV and dash cam footage.

A member of Garda Technical Unit at the scene of the search of missing farmer Michael Gaine's farm in Carrig East, Kenmare. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

Gardai also appointed a Family Liaison Officer to brief Mr Gaine’s wife, Janice, and other family members.

The decision to upgrade the investigation to a murder inquiry came just days after Ms Gaine and her sister-in-law, Noreen O’Regan made a video appeal for anyone with information to contact gardai

Ms Gaine said: “We just want Michael to come home – we want to know what happened to him because if we can’t find Michael, I don’t know what I am going to do.

“He was my best friend, my husband and the whole thing has been devastating – he loved his home, he loved his farm, he loved his farm, he loved his animals, he loved his rallying.

“He had lots of friends, he was a very popular guy and his disappearance is totally out of character.”