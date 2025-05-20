Michael Gaine murder suspect free to leave Republic after release without charge

Emergency personnel on scene as excavations continued on the farm of Michael Gaine near Kenmare on Monday. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Michael Gaine (56) in Co Kerry, and who was released without charge on Monday, is free to leave the Republic at any time and has an extensive support network in another country where he has previously lived.

Garda sources said the homicide investigation would be much more difficult if the man relocated abroad, as he could not be questioned again so that any further evidence gathered by detectives could be put to him.

That process of putting evidence to a suspect is crucial with any person of interest in a criminal investigation, as it is one of the key methods by which they are linked to a crime or ruled out as a suspect.

The man, who was known to Mr Gaine, was detained on Sunday and released on Monday night, after being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is in his 50s and has lived much of his life abroad, in a country where he has maintained relationships with a network of people.

If he moved abroad again, he could only be extradited to Ireland if charges against him were approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), rather than to be questioned again.

The Garda investigation into the death of Mr Gaine, who was last seen alive in Kenmare in March, has reached no firm findings, with no cause of death or firm motive for the killing, established. There is also no evidence at this point that could be used to ground a criminal charge against anyone into relation to the death, assumed murder, of the popular Co Kerry farmer.

Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine was captured on cameral buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare, Co Kerry, on Thursday, March 20th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/PA Wire

The man arrested and released is not bound by any restrictions, such as a travel ban or being ordered to surrender his passport, meaning he is free to live and reside anywhere he wishes and enjoys the presumption of innocence.

He was detained on Sunday afternoon, about 48 hours after partial human remains, believed to be those of Mr Gaine, were discovered in slurry as it was being spread on fields beside the Gaine farm yard at Carrig East, just north of Kenmare.

Gardaí are working on the theory Mr Gaine was murdered on Thursday, March 20th, the day he was last seen buying phone credit at a shop in Kenmare, and that his remains were likely dismembered before being dumped into the slurry tank.

The body parts were discovered by chance last Friday when people working the land took slurry from the tank on Mr Gaine’s farm. As they spread it on fields close to the farm yard they saw what they believed were human remains.

The alarm was raised immediately, and gardaí flooded into the area, locking down the farmyard, fields and slurry tank and other machinery as part of a large crime scene. Searching was continuing at the site on Tuesday.

At the weekend, a heavy excavator was brought in to lift the floor, in panel sections, from the shed where the slurry tank is located to facilitate a more intrusive search. Slurry was being closely examined at that location, where a forensics tent was erected to shield that work from public view.

Gardaí using breathing apparatus were also examining bulk tanks as well as a slurry agitator, which is used to break-up and liquify slurry before spreading. A hearse was also seen leaving the farm on Sunday after gardaí had discovered further human remains during their search.

A postmortem was due to take place at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, though it was not clear if a cause of death would be established due to the condition of the remains.