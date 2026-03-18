Courts

Man accused of the murder of farmer Michael Gaine further remanded in custody

US national Michael Kelley, of no fixed abode, appeared briefly before Tralee District Court via video-link

Michael Kelley (centre) outside Tralee court house on February 25th. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Michael Kelley (centre) outside Tralee court house on February 25th. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Anne Lucey
Wed Mar 18 2026 - 16:151 MIN READ

A 54-year-old man, accused of the murder of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, has been further remanded in custody after he appeared briefly before Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Michael Kelley (54), a US national, of no fixed abode and with a recent address in Tralee, is charged with the murder of Michael Gaine on a date between March 20th and March 21st 2025, at Carrig, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Kelley’s first appearance on February 25th heard he made no reply when charged.

Appearing via video-link from Cork Prison on Wednesday, dressed in a green shirt, confirmed to the court registrar that “yes, sir” he could see and hear the court.

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Court presenter Sgt Chris Manton said the book of evidence was not ready and the State’s application was for further remand in custody to April 1st next for production of the book of evidence.

His solicitor Peter Mann said he had no difficulty about this.

“A bail application is in transit,” Mann said in reference to a High Court bail application which Mann previously said was being formulated on behalf of his client.

Judge David Waters granted the application and remanded Kelley to appear again by video-link from Cork Prison at Tralee District Court on April 1st.

Legal aid has been granted.

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