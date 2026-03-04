Courts

Man charged with murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine further remanded

American Michael Kelley appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link

Michael Kelley (54), who has been charged with the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, outside Tralee District Court. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Anne Lucey
Wed Mar 04 2026 - 12:271 MIN READ

A 54-year-old man charged with the murder of Kenmare farmer Michael Gaine appeared before Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.

Michael Kelley is a US national with no fixed abode but with a recent address in Tralee, and a date of birth of July 27th, 1971.

He is charged with murdering 56-year-old Michael Gaine on a date between March 20th and March 21st, 2025, at Carrig, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Last week’s court heard he made no reply when charged.

Appearing via video-link on Wednesday morning, Michael Kelley confirmed his identity and that he could see and hear the court.

Solicitor Pat Mann greeted his client.

Court presenter Sergeant Chris Manton said the State’s application was for further remand in custody to March 18th for production of the book of evidence.

Mann said he had no objection to this. A High Court bail application was being formulated on behalf of his client, the solicitor said.

It was unlikely the book of evidence would be ready by then, the court heard.

Judge Waters further remanded Kelley to appear in Tralee on March 18th. Legal aid has already been granted.

