Belfast primary school shut amid security alert

A primary school in south Belfast has been closed due to an ongoing security alert.

Finaghy Primary School remains closed this morning on the advice of the PSNI which has declared a security alert in the area.

The PSNI has also cordoned off parts of the nearby Benmore area of Finaghy, and asked for people to avoid the area.

In a statement, Finaghy Primary said it was closed on the advice of police. “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control the school will be closed today, Friday 16th May.

“This is on the advice of PSNI. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Updates will be issued in due course.”

The PSNI said: “The public are advised to avoid the Benmore Place area in south Belfast due to a security alert.

“Cordons are in place and a further update will be issued in due course.”