Concerns raised over alleged financial irregularities and links with extremist ideology at Dublin mosque

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, Co Dublin, which remains closed to the public following an incident last weekend. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The United Arab Emirates-backed foundation that funds Ireland’s largest mosque has sent investigators to examine alleged financial irregularities at the centre.

The Al Maktoum Foundation, which provides about €2.5 million a year for the running of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCI) in Clonskeagh, South Dublin, has also raised concerns about alleged links between some of the centre’s members and extremist ideology.

On Friday, a large security operation, involving gardaí and dozens of security guards, was in place around the centre, which also houses a national school and a creche.

Gardaí have received a report that a canister containing petrol was thrown over the walls of the premises.

READ MORE

The Al Maktoum Foundation said it was concerned about potential attempts to “forcibly take control of the premises”.

There have been several alleged threats against officials in the centre. An altercation which took place at a meeting there last Saturday was broken up by gardaí.

The controversy centres on a dispute between the board of the Al Maktoum Foundation and a group of prominent officials in the centre and their supporters.

The centre was the first big project of the Al Maktoum Foundation, which was founded in 1996 by the UAE’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Following the death of Mr Al Maktoum in 2021, a new board was assigned to the foundation which began examining its ongoing projects. The board, which company records show is mostly based in Dubai, has recently queried a number of matters relating to the financial running of the centre.

[ Dublin Islamic cultural centre temporarily closed after gardaí called to altercationOpens in new window ]

Concerns have been raised about the management of charitable donations, including funds raised for Gaza and the use of cash payments. The foundation has also raised concerns about links between officials and the Muslim Brotherhood, an international Islamist organisation which the UAE alleges is a terrorist organisation.

Zahid Jamil, a Dubai-based lawyer and a member of the foundation’s board, was sent to Ireland this week to examine the finances, along with an auditor.

“The board is concerned about the financial situation and, as a result, an auditor has been officially appointed,” Mr Jamil told The Irish Times.

Some of the allegations relate to the administration of a Quranic school on the grounds of the centre. On Saturday, April 19th, a meeting for parents of children who attend the school ended in a physical confrontation between some members of the mosque and representatives of the board.

This prompted the board’s decision to close the centre until further notice and to hire extra security.

The national school at the centre, which is separate to the Quranic school, is expected to reopen on Monday but with strict security and a Garda presence.

“It is the view of this board that extremism cannot be tolerated. Instead, we wish to portray the true essence of Islam. The events of April the 19th were not demonstrative of this,” Mr Jamil said.

Opposing the board are a group of officials who adhere to a more hardline view of Sunni Islam. Members of this group did not respond to requests for comment.

The dispute has led to a series of accusations and counteraccusations by the factions. This includes a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) that the foundation’s board was accessing details of members of the centre and sending them to the UAE. A DPC spokesman confirmed on Friday it has received a complaint.

In a statement, the centre said assertions circulating “that any foreign party has made a request for any data are completely false and are categorically denied”.

“No such request has been received, nor has any action been taken in this regard.

“These statements are defamatory and baseless. The centre reiterates that rumours of pressure from abroad or any external actors/parties are false and without foundation,” the statement reads.

In a statement, the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council backed the board’s moves and said that for “too long” the mosque has been controlled by people “who fail to represent the diversity of Irish Muslims”.

It criticised individuals “who prioritised power over service, division over unity, and stagnation over progress, including elements with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood”.