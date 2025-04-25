Islamic Cultural Centre to remain closed during ‘security review’

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCI) in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, will remain closed until further notice as a security review takes place following alleged potential attempts to “forcibly take control of the premises”.

The centre, which also houses a mosque and a Muslim school, has been closed since an allegedly “deeply troubling” incident on April 19th. It is understood the incident resulted from an internal dispute among the centre’s congregation.

In a statement on Friday, the centre said its board had scheduled a closed-door meeting for parents of children enrolled at the Quranic School to discuss school-related matters last Saturday. The school has been closed since mid-April.

The statement said “attempts were made to disrupt the meeting and transform it into an open community gathering at an incorrect venue”.

Despite clarifying the meeting was for parents, it said there was a “co-ordinated effort to instigate chaos, intimidate and harass parents, and obstruct their entry to the scheduled meeting”, which it said led to the “physical assault” of staff and board members.

The incident resulted in a “heightened security situation, creating an unsafe environment”, the centre said.

The board determined that maintaining security would be “impossible if the centre remained open” following the incident and in light of “credible information” received by the board regarding planned protests, “including potential attempts to breach the centre’s gates and forcibly take control of the premises”.

In its statement, the centre said the board remains concerned about ongoing safety risks “particularly given reports that further protests may be organised with the intent to incite individuals to breach the gates and forcibly occupy ICCI premises”.

“We trust the gardaí will continue to ensure the protection of the centre during this time,” it said.

The centre will remain closed as a full security review is undertaken during which the board will also carry out a “comprehensive audit to address and remedy the legal, financial, and governance issues it has inherited”.

The newly appointed board of the centre raised concerns over “governance failures”.

The centre said an internal auditor has been appointed to assist with management.

The centre said assertions circulating “that any foreign party has made a request for any data are completely false and are categorically denied”.

“No such request has been received, nor has any action been taken in this regard.

“These statements are defamatory and baseless. The centre reiterates that rumours of pressure from abroad or any external actors/parties are false and without foundation,” the statement reads.

It said reforms will “ultimately enhance the centre’s ability to fulfil its mission”.

“Looking ahead, the ICCI intends to welcome a wide range of new proposals and initiatives that support deeper integration into Irish society and foster stronger collaboration with the institutions and diverse communities of the Irish state,” it said.