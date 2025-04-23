Dublin Islamic Cultural Centre temporarily closed after ‘deeply troubling’ incident

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland, the Clonskeagh Mosque, which has temporarily closed to the public, according to a notice fixed to its gate. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, has temporarily closed to the public following an alleged “deeply troubling” incident said to have occurred last Saturday.

A notice posted to the gates of the centre, which also houses a mosque and a Muslim school, said the campus will remain closed until a full investigation is carried out and robust safety and security protocols are implemented.

The notice said there was an “unprecedented and distressing attack” on the mosque, centre and board members on April 19th that left management with no choice but to temporarily close the centre.

“The decision has been made with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our community, especially the children of the Muslim National School,” said the notice, signed “management”.

It said this is a “deeply sorrowful moment in the history of our Mosque and Centre”, which has been operating here for 29 years.

“We ask for your continued support and prayers as we work toward recovery and renewal during this difficult time,” it added.

A notice posted to the gates of the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh. Photograph: Sarah Slater

The centre serves the majority of the estimated 55,000 Muslim population. It hosts large celebrations and has hosted several high-profile visits and services.

The Islamic Cultural Centre did not respond to The Irish Times’s attempts to contact it late on Wednesday.