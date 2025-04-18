Derry priest arrested over alleged inappropriate sexual communication with child

The PSNI said the man remains in custody. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 58-year-old Catholic priest has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

The man was targeted by so-called “paedophile hunters” and video footage of them confronting him outside a hotel has been widely shared on social media.

The Catholic Church in Derry said it is aware of an incident.

“The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved. Currently the diocese has no further information.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 17th April, on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child. He remains in police custody at his time. There are no further details.”