Courts

Schoolgirl (9) left with scar after fall against steel railings awarded €48,500

Court told girl had been teased by other children about the mark on her forehead and had grown a fringe to hide it

The girl was five-years-old when she tripped on an uneven surface at the entrance to a Dublin pub, the court heard.
The girl was five-years-old when she tripped on an uneven surface at the entrance to a Dublin pub, the court heard.
Ray Managh
Mon Jun 15 2026 - 18:041 MIN READ

A judge has approved a €48,500 settlement offer to nine-year-old schoolgirl who was left with an inch-long scar on her forehead after falling against steel railings.

Barrister Simon Kearns told Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court on Monday that Ruby Reilly, when she was only five-years-old, had tripped on an uneven surface at the entrance to MBF Taverns’s Martin’s Bar on Ballygall Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Kearns, who appeared with O’Reilly Doherty Solicitors, said she had been walking at the entrance to the defendant’s public house, when the accident happened on February 11th, 2022.

Pub staff had given her a towel to staunch the bleeding and she had been brought to the Temple Street Children’s Hospital where the laceration to the right side of her forehead had been treated.

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In her €60,000 claim, brought through her mother Nadine Reilly, of Sycamore Road, Finglas, it was claimed she had been teased by other children about the scar and to hide it she had grown a fringe.

Kearns told the court Ruby was a cheerleader at her school and had been advised by doctors that when she reached her teenage years she could, should she wish, have the scar, which was at times quite prominent, revised under local anaesthesia, the cost of which had been taken into consideration in the settlement offer.

Counsel said he was recommending the offer which was approved by O’Donohoe.

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