Drew Harris’s contract as Garda Commissioner extended

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain at the helm of the Garda force for at least an additional three months.

The Irish Times has learned the contract extension was proposed by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and approved at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Harris will now remain in his post until the end of the summer or early autumn, having previously been due to retire in June.

Mr Harris, a former senior PSNI officer, was appointed commissioner in 2018 on a five-year term. He accepted a two-year extension in 2023, which did not require him to go through the formality of applying to remain serving beyond the age of 60 years.

Last year The Irish Times revealed he had been sounded out about the possibility of another contract extension. Although the Department of Justice denied at the time it had made the approach, Garda sources confirmed Mr Harris’s views had been canvassed about the possibility of staying on and he said at the time he preferred to retire.

However, he has now agreed to a short extension, which will allow for additional time to run a recruitment competition to find a successor.

Filling senior positions in the Garda force has become a protracted process in recent years as many senior officers have proven reluctant to apply for promotion for the most senior positions due to the large pension-related tax liabilities they will face.