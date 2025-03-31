African, Brazilian communities ‘lack trust’ in gardaí, believe force takes ‘lenient’ attitude to racist attacks, report says

Brazilians and people of African descent in Ireland 'lack trust' in gardaí, a report has found

Legislation prohibiting “racial profiling” by gardaí and “vexatious charges” against some minorities are among calls in a hard-hitting new report commissioned and funded by the Policing Authority.

Published on Monday, the study, Experiences of policing among Brazilians and people of African descent in Ireland, finds the communities “lack trust” in gardaí, do not feel taken seriously when reporting crimes and believe police take a “lenient” attitude to racist abuse and attacks.

The report was researched and written by academic and human rights commissioner Dr Lucy Michael, director of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) Shane O’Curry and others.

It draws on data gathered between April 2023 and January 2024 from a national online survey of 172 people who identified either as African or of African descent or Brazilian; 30 in-depth interviews with community members; and four focus groups comprising Brazilians in Dublin and a rural area, and Africans and people of African descent in Dublin and another region.

Researchers found the “overall perception of Garda behaviour and attitudes towards minority ethnic communities” was “predominantly negative”.

“[This was] particularly strong among younger individuals and those who have lived in Ireland for a longer period. Africans and African-Irish people showed lower trust and perceived stricter treatment based on ethnicity.”

Both the rural and Dublin African focus groups raised concerns about racial profiling and disproportionate stopping and searching of young black men.

“A young man in the African rural focus group described frequently being stopped and questioned aggressively ... and said that other young men of African background in the town also experience frequent stops.”

Brazilian respondents reported profiling where gardaí assumed they were involved in drug-dealing. Rickshaw and food-delivery drivers said they were “targeted for repeated questioning and drug searches”.

Traffic stops frequently resulted in prosecutions even where individuals had valid documents. “Albert (African-Irish, male, 30s) described occasions of being issued a fine for not having road tax or insurance, despite both being in order during the stop.”

Groups said they felt they were not believed or taken as seriously by gardaí when reporting crimes, including domestic violence and assault, as an white Irish victim would be. They felt racist abuse was not treated seriously, while authors also found “evidence of mistreatment including racial abuse” by gardaí.

Mr O’Curry said the findings were “consistent with what the international literature says about minoritised groups’ experiences of policing”, adding negative experiences among minorities of policing undermined strategies to promote social cohesion generally.

One African Irish male, aged between 25 and 35, told them: “I started realising that ... [the reason why] most black people that have ... this resentment towards the police is because ... the police [have] a way of making you feel very like ... you’re worth nothing.

“And then if you hold on to that feeling for a while, then you build resentment now, even to the police, but [also] to the entire system.”

The growth of African and Brazilian communities, combined with their socio-economic challenges, “underscores the urgent need to address these issues to ensure equitable treatment and protection under the law”, say the authors.

Among other recommendations are that the force “review stop-and-search and other operations” to ensure no racial bias in their operation, and that the satisfaction of migrant and minority ethnic groups in policing be monitored.

“The interim report was reviewed by staff of the Policing Authority and recommendations received in relation to ... explanatory text, legislative references, clarity for non-expert readers and presentation of data,” says the report.

“No recommendations were made regarding the inclusion or exclusion of research findings or recommendations,” it states.

However, it notes: “The views expressed in this report are those of the authors, and not necessarily those of the Policing Authority.”

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for response.