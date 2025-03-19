Cocaine valued at €10.6m seized by gardaí in truck stopped on M9

The estimated 152 kilograms of cocaine was discovered in what gardaí called 'a sophisticated vehicle concealment'. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €10.6 million after intercepting a heavy goods vehicle on the M9 in Co Kilkenny.

The operation also involved searches of two business premises and a residential address in Co Waterford.

Gardaí from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Waterford Drug and Crime Units carried out the operation on Tuesday morning.

An estimated 152 kilograms of cocaine, valued at €10.6 million, was discovered in what gardaí called “a sophisticated vehicle concealment”.

A man (60) was arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group and was being detained on Wednesday at a Garda station in the Eastern region.

The operation was supported by Revenue Customs Service, the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “This is a further example of An Garda Síochána’s commitment to target the enablers and facilitators of organised crime.

“The recently published European Union Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment (EU-SOCTA 2025) highlights that serious and organised crime undermines the very foundations of political, economic and social cohesion and stability through illicit proceeds, the perpetuation of violence and the extension of corruption.”

Gardaí thanked the public for its support and said anyone can report suspicious activity in confidence to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.