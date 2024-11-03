Man (30s) arrested following alleged assault on Roderic O’Gorman while on election canvass

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman: 'It is abundantly clear that rampant misinformation on social media is driving extreme views.' File photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault on Minister for Children and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman which occurred on an election canvass at the weekend.

Mr O’Gorman is said to be “shaken” by the alleged incident which occurred during a door-to-door election canvass on Saturday in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

Sources close to the Minister said the alleged assault occurred on a doorstep. Mr O’Gorman was carrying a folder at the time which was hit, causing him to drop it, and he was physically assaulted.

He did not sustain injuries and the alleged assault was prevented from escalating following intervention by a member of An Garda Síochána who was present.

Mr O’Gorman told The Irish Times: “On Saturday, while out canvassing in Dublin West, what was otherwise a positive canvass was marred by an alarming incident with one individual.

“I am grateful to the Garda Protection Officer assigned to me who was forced to intervene, and I have given a statement to the Gardaí on the matter.”

The man in his 30s was arrested and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday.

A Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 30s, arrested by gardaí following the alleged assault of an elected representative canvassing in his local community in Dublin on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, has been charged. He is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, 4th November, at 10:30am.

Mr O’Gorman said on Sunday he was “deeply concerned about the increase in abuse and threats” faced by politicians “in the last number of weeks”.

“It is abundantly clear that rampant misinformation on social media is driving extreme views. Misinformation is near-total on some platforms. I have seen the effects of that first hand, for both myself and for many other elected representatives.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where people running for office – from all parties and none – face the threat of violence for doing so. I have been canvassing in Dublin West for more than 20 years. It’s my home. Meeting people and chatting through the issues has been and always will be at the heart of my work as a public representative.”