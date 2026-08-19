An Garda Síochána underreported its breaches of procurement rules by more than €11m

A group of Bayer Leverkusen supporters march to the Aviva Stadium before the start of the 2024 Europa League final against Atalanta. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An Garda Síochána reported just €3.1 million in contracts that broke procurement rules, only for the State spending watchdog to discover there were actually contracts worth more than €14 million.

A review found the original return was incomplete, with dozens of contracts omitted and suppliers missing from information provided by the force.

The force initially reported 22 contracts that were both non-competitive and non-compliant with public procurement rules. However, when the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) checked the return, additional suppliers were identified.

A revised list submitted by the Garda contained 65 contracts worth €14.2 million that were non-compliant and non-competitive.

The C&AG warned incomplete reporting created a risk that inaccurate updates could be given to the Public Accounts Committee and potentially mislead its members.

The audit classified the issue as “high” risk and said management needed to ensure procurement rules were followed and that reporting of breaches was accurate.

Separate checks also raised concerns over a Garda contracts register.

It found 44 cases where no contract duration was recorded, 19 where no value was listed, and 37 where the procurement category recorded was simply the relevant Garda district.

There were 62 cases where a supplier contact was missing and another contract where no internal reference number was available.

The findings came despite correspondence to the Public Accounts Committee in June 2025 saying a contract register project was fully complete.

The audit also looked at the procurement of some hotels used to accommodate gardaí during Operation Argillite for the Europa League final in 2024.

The C&AG asked why remaining hotels – where spending exceeded €25,000 – had not been included in procurement reporting.

The force said there was insufficient time to run a procurement process, but all available hotels in Dublin were canvassed for accommodation.

Spending on the event has already been the subject of controversy after an audit documented €248,500 that was spent on accommodation that was not used.