Crime & Law

Body of man (60s) found in Co Cavan home

Gardaí are considering all possibilities and are not ruling out foul play

Gardaí are investigating 'all of the circumstances' surrounding the man’s death in Ballyjamesduff. Photograph: Enda O Dowd
Gardaí are investigating 'all of the circumstances' surrounding the man’s death in Ballyjamesduff. Photograph: Enda O Dowd
Hugh Dooley
Wed Aug 19 2026 - 09:171 MIN READ

A Garda inquiry is under way after the body of a man in his 60s was found in a home in Co Cavan on Saturday.

Gardaí are investigating “all of the circumstances” leading to the man’s death in the house in an estate in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

Foul play has not been ruled out, a Garda source said.

The home was sealed off by gardaí on Saturday to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

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The man’s body was brought to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan and a postmortem was carried out by the State Pathologist.

The Garda said the results of the postmortem would not be released for “operational reasons”.

It is understood gardaí are waiting for the results of the postmortem to guide the direction of their investigation.

The investigation is being led by detectives out of Bailieborough Garda station, and the force is seeking information from any witnesses or those who knew the deceased.

People who were in the area between 6pm and midnight on Saturday, including those who may have relevant dashcam footage, have been asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station at 042 969 4570 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

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