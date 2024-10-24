Kyran Durnin: People will be held accountable over case of missing boy, says McEntee

Kyran Durnin: Gardaí believe the eight-year-old boy from Drogheda, Co Louth, may have been killed up to two years ago

People will be held accountable over the case of missing boy Kyran Durnin, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said.

Gardaí believe the eight-year-old boy from Drogheda, Co Louth, may have been killed up to two years ago, having not been seen since he was removed from his primary school in 2022.

Tusla had some dealings with the child’s family in previous years but there was no indication he was a victim of abuse.

When Kyran Durnin was officially reported missing from his home at the end of August, gardaí opened an investigation. However, that missing persons inquiry, for the boy and his mother Dayla Durnin (24), was stood down last week after gardaí traced and spoke to his mother and found no evidence the boy was alive.

Ms McEntee said there were many questions to be answered in order to understand what happened in the two years the boy was not seen.

“Were there failures here? Was there something that could be done? Because there is now a murder investigation. How has this happened? What has happened to Kyran Durnin? How do we find him? And how do we make sure that if there are problems here, that we fix them now?”

Ms McEntee also called for anyone with information to come forward, saying “any small detail might help on this”.

“If there are changes that need to happen with any of the structures in our State, then that has to happen, too,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.