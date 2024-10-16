Gardaí suspect boy (8) may have been killed up to two years before he was reported missing

Kyran Durnin (8) from Drogheda has been missing since August 30th

Gardaí believe Kyran Durnin – the eight-year-old boy now believed to have been murdered – may have died up to two years before his disappearance was officially reported in August.

Investigators say they are now dealing with a complicated, sensitive, and in places confusing series of events around child’s disappearance and that it will take some time for the full picture to emerge.

They believe several people known to Kyran, who was from Drogheda, Co Louth, have information which will move the investigation forward.

Gardaí also believe files held by Tusla, the State’s child and family agency, may prove helpful in piecing together the timeline around the child’s disappearance and presumed murder.

Detectives recently obtained a warrant from the District Court to obtain files from Tusla relating to Kyran, sources said. Gardaí said the agency was co-operating and working closely with the investigation.

Kyran was officially reported missing alongside his mother Dayla Durnin (24), also from Drogheda, in late August. Ms Durnin was later located safe in the UK but there was no sign of Kyran.

Gardaí now suspect Kyran was not with his mother when she went missing. They received information from someone known to the child indicating he was already dead, prompting officers to formally begin a murder investigation.

“Despite extensive enquiries carried out by gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive,” the Garda said in a statement on Wednesday. “Following enquiries to date, investigating gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead.”

Sources said they now believe Kyran may have died up to two years before he was reported missing. Sources stressed the investigation is at an early stage and that these suspicions are the result of preliminary inquiries.

No arrests have been made.

As of now, gardaí do not know where Kyran’s remains may be located or how he died. Despite opening a murder investigation, gardaí have not ruled out the possibility he died as a result of an accident.

It is highly unusual for a missing persons case to become a murder investigation in situations where a body has not been found.

Investigators hope the opening of a formal murder inquiry may prompt people suspected to hold important information to co-operate. It will also grant gardai additional resources and stronger legal powers to secure evidence.

An incident room has been established in Drogheda Garda station and a senior investigation officer has been assigned to oversee the case.

Investigators have appealed to anyone with information on Kyran’s disappearance to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

In the Dáil, Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd appealed to anyone with information to co-operate with the gardaí.

He said it is “hugely important that this shocking traumatic (case)” is solved.

“I think everybody that can help should,” he said.