Cab seizes more than €116m in assets over 12 years, with €64.4m transferred to exchequer

Cab forwarded in excess of €8.6 million to the exchequer in 2023. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) seized more than €116 million worth of assets over 12 years with some €64.4 million transferred to the exchequer as a result of its work during the same period, according to new figures.

The information was provided to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín who raised concern over the “time lag” between the seizure of assets from criminals and when they end up in the State’s coffers.

He called for planned legislation speeding up the process to be passed before the upcoming general election.

However, with just weeks to go until the election is called, the legislation is set to be a matter for the next government to consider.

READ MORE

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee provided figures for assets seized by the Cab under section 2 of the Proceeds of Crime Act, and the amounts remitted to the exchequer for the period 2012-2023, in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Tóibín.

The Cab got section 2 interim orders for assets worth a total of €116,074,687 million over the 12 years.

Sums transferred to the exchequer during the same time period totalled €64,445,239.

This included €22,209,595 under proceeds of crime legislation, €38,021,925 in taxes and interest collected and €4,213,719 in social welfare recoveries.

Mr Tóibín said a reduction in the time period between asset seizure and its transfer to the exchequer “would immediately inject millions into Irish communities”.

“We in Aontú feel this money should be used to tackle and prevent crime,” Mr Tóibín said.

“Gardaí need to be properly funded and resourced and we need to see better recruitment, otherwise we will continue to see disorder and chaos across the country where many old people are living in fear of burglary,” he said.

In her Dáil response to Mr Tóibín, Ms McEntee said it is “essential to deprive criminals of the proceeds of crime and 2023 was a record year for the Criminal Assets Bureau in this regard.”

She outlined how the Cab forwarded in excess of €8.6 million to the exchequer in 2023.

Ms McEntee said that during 2023 the Cab “placed particular emphasis on targeting the criminal groups engaged in serious and organised crime, as well as property crime, such as burglaries and robberies”.

“Earlier this year, I announced plans to introduce legislation to further strengthen the State’s ability to seize criminal assets,” she added.

[ Criminal Assets Bureau records significant year of activities amid expansion plansOpens in new window ]

The Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2024 is aimed at speeding up the process of disposing of an asset for the benefit of the State.

One of its proposed measures is the reduction from seven years to two in the time between an order being made that assets are the proceeds of crime and a final disposal order being available in relation of those assets.

The Department of Justice said pre-legislative scrutiny has been carried out on the Bill, drafting is nearing completion and it is expected to be ready for publication shortly.

The low-profile gang leader whose lavish lifestyle was laid bare by Cab Listen | 24:52