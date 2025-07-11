Catherine Connolly announces plans to launch presidential election bid next week

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly: has announced intention to launch her presidential election bid next week. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has said she will launch her presidential election bid next week.

The Galway West TD believes she has enough support in the Oireachtas to get on the ballot paper for the election due to take place in October or early November.

She confirmed her intention to enter the race in remarks reported by the Galway City Tribune.

Ms Connolly said: “Yes, my mind is made up to run.

“I’ve support from across the spectrum, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Solidarity, as well as a number of senators and others. Labour and Sinn Féin are still completing their own internal processes which I fully respect.

“I’ll be formally launching my campaign next week,” she said.

On Friday morning, the Social Democrats confirmed their backing for Ms Connolly.

A statement said: “Last night, the National Executive of the Social Democrats unanimously decided that our Oireachtas members will nominate Catherine Connolly for president.

“This reflects the strong support throughout the Social Democrats for nominating Catherine Connolly.

“Catherine has been a tireless advocate for progressive causes and we believe she would make an excellent president.”

Candidates need the backing of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities in order to get on the ballot paper for the election to succeed President Michael D Higgins, who will be retiring after 14 years this year.