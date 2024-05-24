Gardaí seek witnesses after arson attack on Co Cork home rumoured to be used to house asylum seekers

A Garda investigation has been launched into arson at a house in Mallow, Co Cork

A Garda investigation has been launched following an arson attack on a house, and damage to three others, in Co Cork last month, in the wake of a misinformation campaign suggesting they were to be used to house asylum seekers.

Gardaí are examining security camera footage in an effort to identify those responsible for the targeting of the properties at the Rose Hall development on the outskirts of Mallow.

The incident happened at around midnight on April 28th, with a fire in one residential property and criminal damage caused to three nearby properties. All four homes were vacant at the time.

The perpetrators fled the scene by foot and nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí indicated that the properties targeted were not intended for those seeking asylum. “An Garda Síochana is also aware of misinformation, disinformation and fake news in relation to the suggested use of these properties,” a statement said.

“Any inquiries relating to accommodation for International Protection Applicants is a matter for the IPAS. However, gardaí are aware that these houses were not intended for use by International Protection Applicants.”

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed any activity in Rose Garden, Rose Hill, area of Annabella in Mallow between 11pm on April 27th and 12.30am on April 28th to make contact with them.

Passing motorists who may have dash camera footage of the incident are asked to contact the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or their local garda station.