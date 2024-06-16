In Pictures: Bloomsday 2024

Bloomsday has been marked with traditional gusto in Dublin, starting with an early-morning performance of the opening scenes from James Joyce’s Ulysses in Sandycove and stretching across the city to an afternoon garden party in Áras an Uachtaráin – with much more in between.

Named after the book’s protagonist Leopold Bloom, the day celebrates the date on which Joyce’s 1922 novel is set: June 16th, 1904.

[ Eimear McBride: Joyce, joy and enjoying Ulysses still ]

Raychel O’Connell and Johan Slattery with their son Tadhg (age 6 months) from Crumlin are greeted by James Joyce played by John Shevlin at Belvedere College, Dublin 1 for the traditional Bloomsday breakfast. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Actors Sean McDermott, pianist Tomos Watkins, Baritone Simon Morgan, Elaine Reddy, soprano Suzanne Savage, Les Doherty and James Joyce played by John Shevlin pictured before their performance at Belvedere College for the traditional Bloomsday breakfast. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography.

Bloomsday commemorates its 120th year at the James Joyce Museum, Sandycove, where a reading of Telemachus, the opening episode of Ulysses, took place on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Oliver Flitcroft as Buck Mulligan during a reading of Telemachus at the James Joyce Museum, Sandycove. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Mary Milne, Kathleen Marshall and Tina Buckley attend a reading of Telemachus at the James Joyce Museum in Sandycove. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Members of the public at the James Joyce Museum in Sandycove on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

The JoyceStagers from left; Blaise Reid, Paul Maher, Ian Blackmore, Val O'Donnell and Peter Prior, perform The Funeral of Paddy Dignam at Glasnevin Cemetery. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The JoyceStagers Paul Maher, Tim Casey, Ian Blackmore and Peter Prior, before performing The Funeral of Paddy Dignam at Glasnevin Cemetery. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

People watching the JoyceStagers perform at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to celebrate Bloomsday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A visit to the grave of Matthew F Kane as part of the Joycean walking tour of Glasnevin Cemetery with tour guide Daniel Carey (left). Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Dermot Lynskey as James Joyce on Duke Street celebrating the 120th Bloomsday in and around Davy Byrnes pub, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

The 120th Bloomsday is celebrated in and around Davy Byrnes pub on Duke Street, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Dermot Lynskey as James Joyce near Davy Byrnes pub in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

People join the celebration of the 120th Bloomsday in and around Davy Byrnes pub on Duke Street, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

The 120th Bloomsday around Davy Byrnes pub on Duke Street, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

President Michael D Higgins enjoys the entertainment at the Bloomsday garden party in Áras an Uachtaráin. Photograph: Maxwell’s

Fingal Mummers performing at the James Joyce centre in Dublin as part of the Bloomsday celebrations. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos