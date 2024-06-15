Man charged with laundering over €1 million in criminal cash at Dublin 16 address

A 35-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court charged with laundering over €1 million.

Oleksandr Strymbu (35) with an address at Beverly Downs, Knocklyon, Dublin 16, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke on Saturday after being charged under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

It is alleged that, on June 13th, at Beverly Downs, Knocklyon, Mr Strymbu engaged in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely cash to the value of €1,058,575 and £60, while knowing or believing that (or was reckless as to whether or not) said property was the proceeds of crime.

Det Gda Kate Gilligan gave evidence of Mr Strymbu’s arrest, charge and caution. The accused, a married father with two children, was arrested at Clondalkin Garda station and on Saturday was charged with the offence.

READ MORE

Det Gilligan said the Mr Strymbu was cautioned in the usual manner, and handed a true copy of the charge sheet. In reply, he said: “I did not get paid for this.”

Mr Strymbu, who was assigned a Ukrainian interpreter during the court proceedings, made no application for bail. His solicitor said that he was “reserving his position” on a bail application.

A state of his means was handed into the court. The court heard that Mr Strymbu had previously been working part-time, but was currently out of work.

Asked by Judge Quirke if she had evidence available on the accused’s financial means, Det Gda Gilligan said that she did not have any on hand, and that she would have to make enquiries.

Judge Quirke remanded the accused in custody, to appear before Cloverhill District Court on June 19th.