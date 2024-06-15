Man pleads guilty to murdering Christopher Hall in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, in 2021

Owen Maughan has pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Hall. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty at a Central Criminal Court pre-trial hearing on Friday to murdering a father of two in his north Co Dublin home nearly three years ago.

Owen Maughan of Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan, was charged with murdering Christopher Hall (65) at his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin between November 23rd and 24th 2021.

The prosecution case was led by senior counsel Garret Baker, while Philipp Rahn SC headed up the defence team.

The pre-trial hearing, which commenced before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, was expected to last two-and-a half weeks.

READ MORE

Christopher Hall was found dead in his house on Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, in 2021

However, on Friday afternoon Maughan indicated he wished to be arraigned and entered a plea of guilty to the single charge on the indictment of murdering Mr Hall.

The judge directed the preparation of a victim impact report and remanded Maughan in custody until July 8th, when it is expected that he will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.