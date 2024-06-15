Man who threatened to kill woman, burn her home and slit her dogs’ throats is jailed

A 53-year-old man who threatened to kill a woman and burn down her home while warning he would slit the throats of her dogs has been jailed for 39 months.

Shane Carroll was living at Beechwood Court in Carrigaline, Co Cork, when the offence occurred in October 2023. He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, criminal damage and theft.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard Carroll was physically and verbally abusive with his then-partner. The defendant previously lived in Australia, where he served sentences for serious crimes.

Sgt Declan Healy told Judge Helen Boyle that gardaí were called to the property at 6.30pm on October 18th, 2023.

“Gardaí met the injured party who had visible bruising and swelling to her face and blood all over her face, and was in obvious fear. She said her partner Shane Carroll had assaulted her and was upstairs. Gardaí advised her to go to a neighbour’s house.”

Sgt Healy said Carroll was arrested for assault causing harm and was taken to Togher Garda station in Cork city. He said the injured party made a statement to gardaí.

“She said that earlier that day she had got up at midday. She said she spoke to Shane Carroll about spending time together, and he became extremely abusive and aggressive. He squeezed so hard around her neck [that] she was unable to breathe.

“He threatened to kill her and her dog and to burn down the house. He hit her with his fists and kept shouting threats and abuse. He took a hand-held vanity mirror and broke it over her. She fled to her bedroom.

“He followed her and punched her with his fist. There was blood all over her face. He took possession of her phone to stop her ringing for help.”

Sgt Healy said that when Carroll found there was no beer in the fridge, he ordered the woman to go to an off-licence in a car with him.

“When he was in the shop getting beer, she was trembling. When he got back he shook her violently trying to get her to stop. After getting beer, he squeezed a can and spilt the contents on the floor. He spat at her and hit her.

“He assaulted her with her phone. He hit her in the face. She was afraid for her life. He told her she would not be allowed out for a week so that no one would see the injuries to her face.”

The court heard Carroll injured his hand while hitting his fist against the wall. This distraction allowed the woman to contact a relative, who raised the alarm.

Sgt Healy said that no admissions were made in the case. In fact, Carroll described some of the statement of complaint as being “piffle”.

Judge Boyle was told that Carroll was a native of Cork who had moved to Australia as a teenager. While there he was jailed for seven years for an incident related to a kidnapping, and five years for causing the death of a person as a result of aggravated driving. He was a member of a biker gang in Australia.

A victim impact statement was handed in to Judge Boyle, who praised the woman for her strength of character.

Taking the guilty pleas into account, she sentenced Carroll to three years and nine months, with the last six months suspended. She warned Carroll not to go anywhere near the victim or to contact or try to speak to her again following his release from prison.