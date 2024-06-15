Tributes paid to Reece Donoghue (17) who was killed in workplace incident in Co Cavan

Reece Donohoe, who died after a workplace incident in Co Cavan on Thursday. Photograph: RIP.ie

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in a workplace incident in Co Cavan on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager has been named as Reece Donohue (17) who was from Kilnaleck. The fatal incident occurred at the Wilton waste recycling site at Kifagh, near Ballyjamesduff, shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, June 13th.

Gardaí and emergency services attended, but the 17-year-old worker was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital and a post-mortem examination was carried out. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were also notified, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Wilton said in a statement: “The company offers their deepest condolences to the employee’s family at this very sad time. As a mark of respect, the company has decided to close the gates until further notice.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Trevor Smith says the people of the wider Kilnaleck area are shocked and saddened by the tragedy. He described Reece as a “popular young lad”, and that the local community in Kilnaleck and surrounding areas were reeling in “shock” from the news.

“I’m sure the local community will support Reece’s family in any way they can,” said Cllr Smith, who also expressed his deepest sympathies to the teenager’s family.

One local who knew the family described Reece as “a lovely young man who never caused a fuss” and another said he was “a lad that any mother would be proud to have as your son”.

Reece, who was a pupil at St Clare’s College in Ballyjamesduff, is survived by his parents Mary and Brian and siblings Jade, Amber and Niall. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.