Dublin taxi driver found guilty of raping two female passengers

A Dublin man has been convicted of the rape of two young women in the back of his taxi on separate nights two years ago.

Raymond Shorten (50) of Melrose Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of anal rape by a jury at the Central Criminal Court on Friday.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts after a total of 76 minutes of deliberation. They started their deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

Shorten had pleaded not guilty to the rape and anal rape of a 19-year-old woman on June 9th, 2022 and to the rape of another woman, then aged 20, a couple of months later on August 9th.

READ MORE

The prosecution’s case was that each young woman found themselves in a taxi after a night out socialising in Dublin city centre where each was raped by the driver, Shorten.

Shorten denied the allegations and said the sexual interactions between him and each of the women was consensual.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury for their care and attention during the six days of the trial. He excused them from jury service for five years.

He remanded Shorten in custody to be sentenced on July 1st and ordered the preparation of victim impact statements.

More to follow ...