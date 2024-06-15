Two questioned by gardaí in connection with arson in Ronanstown and Clondalkin

A man has been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday in connection with an investigation into criminal incidents of arson and the discharge of a firearm in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas of Dublin last month.

Two men in their twenties were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Garda stations in Dublin in relation to the incidents which occurred between May 8th and 15th last.

The second man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the consideration of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.