Revenue seeks help in disposing of increasingly popular nitrous oxide canisters

Discarded canisters of nitrous oxide have become a serious litter problem in Dublin and other areas. Photograph: iStock

Revenue is seeking assistance in destroying hundreds of thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide, such is the volume seized in recent years.

Nitrous oxide, known a laughing gas, whippets or “hippy crack”, has become an increasingly popular recreational drug in recent years. It is sold legally for medical, industrial and commercial purposes, including to make whipped cream, meaning it is easily obtained online.

Although it is legal, Revenue has the power to seize canisters of the gas where officers believe it is intended for illicit purposes. Between 2021 and May 2023, Revenue made 193 nitrous oxide seizures, comprising just under 400,000 canisters.

In a document published on the official Government website, Revenue said it was seeking a company capable of destroying seized canisters “or [recycling them] in the most environmentally safe and the most ethically sound manner”.

READ MORE

Its current stockpile consists of 32,000 canisters weighing 1.5 kg each and 119,000 “small bullet/ampoule type canisters” weighing 0.23kg each. At least another 31,100 1.5kg canisters would be ready for disposal by year’s end, it said.

It is also seeking a company capable of safely storing the canisters until they are ready for disposal, for example, until any outstanding legal proceedings are concluded.

The canisters are stored in a State warehouse in Dublin Port. Revenue said it wanted the substances disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. Discarded canisters of nitrous oxide have become a serious litter problem in Dublin and other areas.

There are also concerns about the dangers to users’ health. Medical experts have warned it can cause neurological issues and potentially damage the spinal cord. Users can also suffer frostbite as a result of inhaling the supercooled gas.

Plastic surgeon Catherine de Blacam reported recently on a cluster of seven frostbite burns treated over six months at Crumlin children’s hospital and St James’s. The injuries she treated included frostbite burns so severe skin grafts were required, leaving a permanent scar.

Sinn Féin plans to introduce a Bill regulating the sale of the drug which produces a very short high and fits of laughing when inhaled.

According to medical and security sources, the drug has long been used recreationally in Ireland but saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic when other narcotics became harder to obtain.

“It’s seen as harmless. It would be used to supplement the effects of other designer drugs,” said a garda.

Although nitrous oxide is not illegal, the Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010 allows for the seizure of drugs that are intended to have a psychoactive effect.