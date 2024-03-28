Four arrested over fire at Co Galway hotel are from local area

Four people have been arrested in relation to a fire at the Ross Lake House Hotel last December.

Four people arrested in relation to a fire at a disused hotel in Co Galway, which had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation, are all from the local area.

The Ross Lake House hotel in Rosscahill had been earmarked for housing 70 asylum seekers.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act, 1991, and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two women, also in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act, 1998, and are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

On December 16th last year, a fire destroyed most of the building before it could be converted into international protection accommodation. Garda are confident the fire was started deliberately.

All four people were involved in protests around the proposed use of the building before it was set alight. These protests attracted far-right activists from other parts of the country, but the suspects arrested this week are from the local area, sources said.

The fire was one of about 20 arson attacks directed against accommodation rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker housing in recent years.

The 13-bedroom hotel was to be used for temporary accommodation for 70 asylum seekers, including some who had been forced to sleep rough due to a lack of beds.

In January, the homes of Fianna Fáil councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh were searched by gardaí in relation to the investigation.

An Garda Síochána said at the time they conducted searches of four properties in the Roscahill area to gather “evidence in relation to the arson of Ross Lake House Hotel”.

Mr Thomas later claimed that unspecified “political interference” prompted the search. Both councillors have since announced their resignation from Fianna Fáil.