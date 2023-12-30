Appeal for information over fire at Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill had been named by the Department of Integration as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers before the fire took place.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a suspected arson attack at a hotel in Co Galway that broke out days before it was to be used to house asylum seekers.

The blaze took place at a disused hotel in Rosscahill, where 70 asylum seekers were due to be accommodated as the State struggles with a shortage of housing.

No one was in the building at the time but substantial damage was done to the property.

The incident was condemned by Ministers in what was the latest in a series of similar incidents this year at centres where refugees or asylum seekers were to stay.

Video of the Ross Lake House in Galway engulfed in flames, which gardaí are investigating as a “criminal damage incident by fire”.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it continued to investigate the criminal damage by fire incident in Rosscahill that took place at about 11.35pm on Saturday, December 16th.

It said the investigation team from the Galway divisional crime unit was now being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, adding that “a large number” of investigative tasks had been completed.

“The investigation team would like to thank the local community for the support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them,” it said. - PA