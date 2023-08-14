Man in serious condition following north Belfast stabbing

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for information about two separate assaults in Belfast and Coleraine. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in north Belfast.

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred on the Whitewell Road in the early hours of Monday, arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area,” the PSNI said in a statement. “He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.”

The statement said enquiries are ongoing.

Separately, detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault in Coleraine last weekend.

A man was attacked by a number of other men in the Heights area of the town on Saturday morning, the PSNI said. The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious facial injuries.

Four men were later arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the assault.

The PSNI said they have since been released to allow for further enquires while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police.