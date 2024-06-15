Tyrone take full advantage of Cork’s black card to secure home preliminary quarter-final

All-Ireland Group 3, Round 3: Tyrone 1-18 Cork 0-17

A game that had been close and interesting for three-quarters of an hour died after a short illness. A goal by Ben Cullen, after a cute series of one-twos along the Cork endline, put Tyrone three points clear 13 minutes into the second half – shortly after Cork had suffered a black card. It might not have seemed terminal at first, but that diagnosis was soon confirmed.

Cork had been the better team in the first half but they had been careless with their superiority and when they missed a glorious goal chance immediately after half-time the bill was totting up. Tyrone were reduced to 14 men after Conn Kilpatrick was dismissed on a straight red for an off the ball incident seven minutes from the end. By but then Tyrone were five points clear, and late in a football match that number is tantamount to infinity.

“In the first half we felt we were turned over too easy,” said Tyrone manager Brian Dooher. “Cork got three or four points from us giving away the ball too easily. We just hadn’t the intensity in the tackle. Sure, we were getting back, but we weren’t doing anything when we did get back. Whereas in the second half we were getting hands on. In the first half we didn’t get hands on tackles. Cork, by and large, played the way they wanted to play. Once you allow them to do that, Cork are a very good side, as we saw against Donegal.”

Three teams finished on four points in Group Three, but Donegal and Tyrone both beat Clare by enormous margins while Cork only beat them by two points. The upshot is that Donegal topped the group on points difference and will qualify directly for a Croke Park quarter-final in a fortnight’s time. As the second-placed team Tyrone will enjoy home advantage in a preliminary quarter-final next weekend, while Cork will have an away fixture against a second-placed team.

“We played very well in the first half but we didn’t take our scores,” said Cork boss John Cleary. “We had a slight breeze and we were probably playing into the scoring goal in the first half and we should four or five points up at half-time and we weren’t.

“The black card has us big time in the second half. We went from a stage where we’re five on three but instead of getting a score we ended up a man down. In fairness to Tyrone they punished us big time when we had a man off with the black card. They managed the game better during that period than we did. That was a lesson for us and it cost us the game.”

Cork led for most of the first half, though never by more than two points. They probably had more possession, and they certainly created more chances, but Tyrone’s efficiency was markedly superior. The Ulster team didn’t kick their first wide until the 16th minute, but which time Cork had launched nine shots at the target for just a four-point return.

Cork’s kick-outs were smart and they secured a lot of ball in launch positions, just inside their own 65 and their transition was good from there. Mark Cronin was terrific as a link player and Cork have dynamic attackers from defence.

In the absence of Brian Hurley, their captain and most productive shooter, Chris Óg Jones stepped up to the plate and kicked three excellent points in the first half and another early in the second half; Steven Sherlock and Brian O’Driscoll chipped in with good scores too.

Tyrone's Michael McKernan scores a point during the game against Cork in Tullamore. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tyrone’s build-up play was more patient than Cork’s and they were colder when the shooting chances materialised. Daragh Canavan kicked two sweet points in the first half, and so his did his brother Ruairí.

Tyrone took the lead for the first time six minutes before the break with a score from Seán O’Donnell and recovered the lead a couple of minutes later with a towering point from Kilpatrick. But Cork kicked the lasts two scores of the first half and they deserved to lead at the break, 0-10 to 0-9.

Ultimately the game was decided in the third quarter. Two minutes after the break the Cork centre back Tommy Walsh charged down the field and fed the ball to his cousin Paul. The Cork wing forward accelerated into space, sold a dummy and lined up a shot from no more than 10 metres out. At the last second, though, Mattie Donnelly made contact and Walsh’s shot flew outside the post.

The sides were level when Jones was black-carded, eight minutes into the second half. Cork broke up a Tyrone attack and broke at pace. Niall Morgan, the Tyrone goalkeeper, was 50 metres from home but Seán Powter’s pass to Jones was off-target and when Morgan got to the ball first Jones floored him with a trip.

In the time that Jones was off the field Tyrone outscored Cork by 1-2 to 0-2, but more importantly the momentum of the game had changed. Tyrone pushed their lead out to five points with seven minutes left and all doubt vanished.

TYRONE: N Morgan (0-3, 0-1f, 0-1 45); M McKernan (0-1), P Hampsey, A Clarke; B Cullen (1-0), M Donnelly, N Devlin (0-1); B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick (0-1); C Daly, R Canavan (0-2), M O’Neill (0-1); D McCurry (0-3, 0-1f), D Canavan (0-5, 0-1f), S O’Donnell (0-1).

Subs: P Harte for O’Neill (h-t); C McShane for R Canavan (64 mins); S O’Hare for O’Donnell (67); C Quinn for Cullen (69); T Quinn for D Canavan (70+3).

CORK: C Kelly; K Flahive, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; R Maguire, T Walsh, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; P Walsh, S Powter, B O’Driscoll (0-2), M Cronin (0-3); C Óg Jones (0-4), S Sherlock (0-8, 0-6f).

Subs: R Deane for Powter (50 mins); C Corbett for P Walsh (54); S Meehan for Flahive (66); C O’Mahony for Cronin (68); K O’Hanlon for O’Driscoll (70).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).