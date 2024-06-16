German police shoot person armed with axe ahead of Euro 2024 game in Hamburg

The Netherlands and Poland meet in their Euro 2024 opener at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Photograph: Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images

German police have confirmed that a person who “threatened police with an axe and an incendiary device” in the Reeperbahn area of Hamburg has been shot and is currently receiving medical attention.

Fans from the Netherlands and Poland have gathered in the city in large numbers ahead of their opening European Championships match at the Volksparkstadion.

The incident occurred near Silbersackstrasse, which is walking distance to the Dutch fanzone. Pepper spray was initially used to subdue the attacker, then a firearm, with police reporting that an armed officer fired a warning shot before several shots were fired, until the man fell to the ground, seriously injured.

A post on X from Police Hamburg read: “There is currently a major police operation in #StPauli. According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The officers then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

READ MORE

The match kicks off at 3pm local time.