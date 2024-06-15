Derry get back to winning ways but fail to impress against Westmeath

Derry's Conor Glass and Ronan Wallace of Westmeath contest the ball during the All-Ireland SFC Round 3 game at Pairc Esler in Newry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

All-Ireland Group 1, Round 3: Derry 2-7 Westmeath 0-9

A statement win it was not, but Derry just needed any sort of victory at this stage. Mickey Harte’s side remain alive in the championship but this was not a display which sees them bouncing towards the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland brimming with renewed confidence. The doubts remain.

Goals in the closing stages of each half proved to be the difference at Páirc Esler in Newry on Saturday evening as Derry ended their three-game losing streak by edging Westmeath by four points.

The Leinster side will feel they deserved more from the encounter after delivering a confident, disciplined and well-organised performance. There was only one point separating the sides on the hour mark but Emmet Bradley’s 65th-minute goal sucked the energy from the Lake County’s challenge.

Bradley’s strike, after another surging run forward by Diarmuid Baker, proved to be the last score of the match as Derry held out to finish third Group One.

Baker had helped set up Conor McCluskey’s goal at the end of the first half as well, and those goals were ultimately the crucial scores in what was a close, tense and tactical contest.

Both teams started as selected, though there were some positional switches for the individual match-ups.

Westmeath captain Kevin Maguire was given the man-marking responsibilities on Shane McGuigan while Charlie Drumm picked up Lachlan Murray and Jamie Gonoud marshalled Eunan Mulholland.

At the other end of the field, All Star defender McCluskey tagged Ronan O’Toole early on while John Heslin’s role further out the field saw him marked by Eoin McEvoy.

Any thoughts Derry were about to rip up their game plan and deploy a more conservative strategy with regard to Odhrán Lynch all but fizzled away in the first minute as the goalkeeper pushed up the field and was involved in their opening attack of the match.

Conor Glass, who played a leading role in Derry’s win, opened the scoring with a sweetly struck 45 in the fourth minute but it would be a dozen minutes before the Oak Leaf added their second.

The first half was a very structured game with both teams getting numbers back when the opposition were in possession. Westmeath’s defensive shape frustrated Derry for the most part and there were several turnovers in the opening period – one by Heslin which sparked the familiar sight of Lynch frantically scrambling back toward goal.

Westmeath were unable to punish Derry but they were full value for their 0-4 to 0-3 lead after 25 minutes.

With Heslin helping out Ray Connellan and Andy McCormack around the middle on kick-outs. Westmeath were happy to test the Derry centrefield pairing of Glass and Brendan Rogers.

Derry only went long with one kick-out in the opening half, which was won in spectacular fashion by Connellan – the former AFL player soaring through the sky to make a superb fetch. From the resulting mark, Connellan sent a nicely weighted pass inside to O’Toole, and the St Loman’s man kicked over his side’s second point of the day.

O’Toole was the best forward on show and proved a real handful for McCluskey early on. Soon after O’Toole posted his third score of the game, Derry switched Baker over to the Westmeath danger man.

Westmeath's Ronan Wallace dejected after the defeat to Derry in Newry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It proved to be a telling move in the outcome of the contest, because it was McCluskey who soon after found himself on the end of the Derry move for the opening goal with just two minutes of normal time remaining in the first half.

Derry’s constant probing for goals paid off when some quick hands involving Baker and Donncha Gilmore ended with McCluskey tucking the ball beyond Westmeath goalkeeper Jason Daly from close range.

Mulholland added a point for Derry in first-half injury-time to see Harte’s men lead by three at the interval, 1-5 to 0-5, a gap which was harsh on Westmeath after what had been a purposeful display.

To their credit, Westmeath didn’t use that late first-half sucker-punch as an excuse to pack up the tent for the year – instead they came out and popped over the opening point of the second half, James Dolan finishing a move which again involved O’Toole.

It took Derry 10 minutes and two wides to find the target in the second half, though McGuigan almost squandered his close-range free with a tamely hit shot which just about made it over the crossbar.

It wasn’t a swashbuckling day for McGuigan either, who failed to score from play and finished the day with three wides and dropped another short.

Glass floated over a lovely point midway through the second half to edge Derry 1-7 to 0-6 ahead but Westmeath responded with three points on the bounce – all impressive scores and all coming from subs.

Suddenly, Westmeath appeared to have the momentum and Páirc Esler grew noticeably quieter. The Derry fans were edgy, nervous, tense – much like their team had been for most of the evening.

However, the tension was snapped five minutes from time when Bradley smacked home Derry’s second goal of the game. Relief was the overriding emotion among the Derry players and supporters at the final whistle.

Derry limp onwards towards the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals now.

Tyrone in Omagh, anybody?

DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Conor McCluskey (1-0), Chrissy McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker; Ciarán McFaul, Eoin McEvoy, Donncha Gilmore; Conor Glass (0-2, 0-1 45), Brendan Rogers; Ethan Doherty, Emmet Bradley (1-0), Paul Cassidy; Eunan Mulholland (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-2, 0-2f), Lachlan Murray (0-1).

Subs: Declan Cassidy for Murray (62 mins); Ruairí Forbes for Bradley, Cormac Murphy for Mulholland (both 65); Shea Downey for Cassidy (71).

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Charlie Drumm, Kevin Maguire, Jamie Gonoud (0-1); Ronan Wallace, James Dolan (0-1), David Lynch; Ray Connellan (0-1), Andy McCormack; Sam McCartan, John Heslin, Jonathan Lynam; Senan Baker, Luke Loughlin, Ronan O’Toole (0-3).

Subs: Robbie Forde (0-1) for Lynam, Stephen Smith (0-1) for Loughlin (both 50 mins); Jack Smith (0-1) for Baker (57); Shane Allen for Gonoud (58); Kieran Martin for Dolan (71).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).