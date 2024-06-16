Euro 2024: Man with pickaxe shot by German police at Hamburg soccer fan parade

Euro 2024: German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device, police said. Photograph: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a soccer fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now under way and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

The German newspaper Bild is also reporting the man with the axe was shot by police and is receiving medical treatment.

Poland play the Netherlands in their Euro 2022 match in Hamburg this afternoon.

More to follow . . .

